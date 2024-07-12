Barefoot Dreams Releases Donald Duck Collection

Barefoot Dreams is joining in Donald Duck’s birthday celebration with a new mini-collection.
What’s Happening:
- Barefoot Dreams has released their new Donald Duck mini-collection in honor of everyone’s favorite small tempered duck.
- The collection includes a unisex pullover, a toddler-sized cardigan, blanket, and blanket buddy.
- All items use their CozyChic extra-soft materials to make loving Donald oh so cozy.
- Be sure to check out their website to pick up one of these new items.
