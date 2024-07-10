Convention season is here and the most anticipated event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is happening in just a few weeks. While there’s lots to love about the informative panels, breaking news, and sneak peeks, we’re mostly excited for the shopping opportunities. Once again our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are bringing a handful of exclusive looks to SDCC and are expanding their presence to THREE themed booths!

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for any amount of time, then you know that one of our favorite clothing brands is RSVLTS! The company has found the secret sauce for mixing elements of popular fandoms with their signature KUNUFLEX button downs, hybrid shorts, koozies, polos, hats and more.

This year they’re taking over the SDCC showfloor with (3) branded experiences: its staple booth within the Lucasfilm Pavilion (#2019-K), the RSVLTS general booth (#3735) AND introducing a new booth this year, for RSVLTS golf lifestyle line, Breakfast Balls (#2044)! Each will have new exclusive styles launching daily from July 25-28.

RSVLTS Booth #3735

The main booth is where guests will find an oh so trendy floral print, a nod to mutant frenemies (on the same day their movie comes out!), a look for the Anime obsessed, and something featuring Mickey Mouse!

Floral City San Diego – Wednesday July 25th Exclusive

Lil Logans (Deadpool Edition) – Thursday July 26th Exclusive

Super Saiyan – Friday July 27th Exclusive

Aquatic Glow – Saturday July 28th Exclusive

RSVLTS Booth #2019-K (Lucasfilm Pavillion)

The galaxy is coming to you as RSVLTS joins in the celebration of 25 years of The Phantom Menace, Jar Jar Binks, Star Wars action figure packaging, and Anakin & Ahsoka.

Episode I – Wednesday July 25th Exclusive (preview night)

Jar Jar to the Rescue? – Thursday July 26th Exclusive

Collect ‘Em All – Friday July 27th Exclusive

Snips & Skyguy – Saturday July 28th Exclusive

RSVLTS Breakfast Balls (#2044)

FORE! It’s a scientific fact that when you dress your best, you can take a couple of strokes off your golf game. Okay, we made that up, but you’ll feel awesome out on the green in tops decorated with a floral design, a galactic Gungan, hoverboards to take you back to the future, and a T-Rex who’s on the loose!

Kit Fisto & Floral City (driver headcovers) – All Days

Floral City San Diego – Wednesday July 25th Exclusive (preview night)

Lil Jar Jars – Thursday July 26th Exclusive

Hoverboards – Friday July 27th Exclusive

Follow The Screams – Saturday July 28th Exclusive

Add It Up!

Each of these awesome items are available exclusively at the convention and guests will be able to shop:

8 Kunuflex material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) button down shirts available across classic (unisex) styles/sizing – $70

4 All Day Polo (soft & stretchy) material that are available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing – $70

2 Driver Covers (yeah golfers, they’ve got ya!) – $60

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

