“No, I Am Your Funko Pop!” – Checkout All the New Star Wars Vinyl Figures Available to Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

The collectible figurine company has introduced several new Star Wars options to their lineup. Let’s checkout the pre-order ready releases.

What’s Happening:

Entertainment Earth

With over ten new collectibles from every era of Star Wars, fans of the franchise have a plethora of reasons to add more of the vinyl figures to their collection.

Let’s checkout the new collectible figures available for preorder:

Star Wars Hologram Darth Maul Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #740 – Specialty Series

$11.99. Estimated to Arrive in November

Star Wars Darth Vader Halloween Light-Up Super Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #727

$19.99. Estimated to Arrive in September

Star Wars Darth Vader 1977 Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure #05 with Case

$24.99. Estimated to arrive in October

Star Wars Dark Side Darth Maul Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #740

$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October

Star Wars Dark Side Darth Vader on Throne Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #745

$29.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

Star Wars Dark Side Emperor Palpatine Jumbo Pop! Vinyl Figure #741

$39.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

Star Wars Dark Side Count Dooku Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #744

$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

Star Wars Dark Side Kylo Ren with Darth Vader's Helmet Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #739

$29.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

Star Wars Dark Side Emperor Palpatine Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #738

$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

Star Wars Dark Side Darth Vader with TIE Fighter Advanced x1 Starfighter Deluxe Funko Pop! Ride #742

$29.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Holiday Grogu Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #733

$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Holiday Mandalorian Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #732

$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.

