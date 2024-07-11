“No, I Am Your Funko Pop!” – Checkout All the New Star Wars Vinyl Figures Available to Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

The collectible figurine company has introduced several new Star Wars options to their lineup. Let’s checkout the pre-order ready releases.
- Entertainment Earth has posted pre-orders for several new Star Wars Funko Pop! Figures.
- With over ten new collectibles from every era of Star Wars, fans of the franchise have a plethora of reasons to add more of the vinyl figures to their collection.
- Let’s checkout the new collectible figures available for preorder:
Star Wars Hologram Darth Maul Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #740 – Specialty Series
$11.99. Estimated to Arrive in November
Star Wars Darth Vader Halloween Light-Up Super Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #727
$19.99. Estimated to Arrive in September
Star Wars Darth Vader 1977 Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure #05 with Case
$24.99. Estimated to arrive in October
Star Wars Dark Side Darth Maul Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #740
$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October
Star Wars Dark Side Darth Vader on Throne Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #745
$29.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
Star Wars Dark Side Emperor Palpatine Jumbo Pop! Vinyl Figure #741
$39.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
Star Wars Dark Side Count Dooku Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #744
$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
Star Wars Dark Side Kylo Ren with Darth Vader's Helmet Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #739
$29.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
Star Wars Dark Side Emperor Palpatine Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #738
$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
Star Wars Dark Side Darth Vader with TIE Fighter Advanced x1 Starfighter Deluxe Funko Pop! Ride #742
$29.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Holiday Grogu Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #733
$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Holiday Mandalorian Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #732
$11.99. Estimated to arrive in October.
