Flight Number #5241 to Funkoville International Airport is Now Boarding – Checkout Comic Con’s Exclusive Funko Pop! Figures

The cartoonish figurines are some of the best and hardest to get collectables available at San Diego Comic Con. With a plethora of convention exclusive variants, let’s checkout some of the exciting options attendees will have the chance to get.

What’s Happening:

At this year’s event, Funkoville International Airport will allow fans to fly into their fandoms at the mega-sized booth (#5241). Certain Funko exclusives will be available at other retailers, however, they will not boast the SDCC24 sticker.

Firstly, guests will need to obtain a time slot to attend the shop on the Online Exclusives Portal

Let’s Checkout the Funko Pops coming to this year’s event:

Disney Super Pop! Baymax and Show-Only Glitter Variant

Pop! Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Pop! Proto Zoa (Zenon Girl of the 21st Century)

Pop! Edna Mode (The Incredibles)

Pop! Kermit (The Muppets)

Pop! Darth Vader

Pop! Grand Admiral Thrawn (Star Wars) (Diamond Collection)

Pop! Mister Sinister (Marvel X-Men)

Pop! Spider-Boy (Marvel

Pops! Pizzario Proto, Roller Drive-In Franny & Mayor Freddy

Can-O-Corn Freddy SODA, Funmart Freddy SODA, 4-Pack of Bitty Pops!

Funko Airways Pop! Tee

Pop! Dig ‘Em Frog

Pop! Wicked Witch of the West with Winged Monkey (The Wizard of Oz)

Pop! Moment Wednesday and Enid (Wednesday)

Pop! Harry Potter

Pop! Lord Soth (Dungeons & Dragons)

Pop! Elmo with Rocco (Sesame Street)

Pop! Super Voltron

Pop! Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Jumbo Pop! Arceus (Pokemon)

Pop! Elemental Hero Flame Wingman (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Pop! Gaara (Naruto Shippuden)

Pop! Shinobu Kocho (Demon Slayer)

Pop! Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Pop! Sugar (One Piece)

Project Fred Deadpool

Deluxe Pop! 001 (Stranger Things)

Pop! Papa Smurf (The Smurfs)

Pop! Beagle Scout Snoopy

Pop! Godzilla

Pop! Batman/Superman Fusion

