A.V.A. Fest From ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Is Coming to San Diego Comic Con

In a triumphant return to San Diego Comic Con, the Emmy Award winning ABC comedy will bring A.V.A. Fest to life.

Abbott Elementary will be returning to San Diego Comic Con.

will be returning to San Diego Comic Con. Bringing to life two of the series most popular episodes, A.V.A. Fest (A Very Abbott Festival) will allow fans of the comedy to step into the world of the show.

From July 25th through July 28th at the Fifth Avenue Landing, the carnival-style attraction will be open to the public.

Once inside A.V.A. Fest, fans of the series will be able to experience rides and attractions inspired by some of Abbott Elementary’s funniest moments. These include:

“Mr. Johnson’s Closet of Curiosities”

“Gregory’s Garden Goofballs”

Principal Ava’s “Finest One in, First One Out” swing ride

Barbara’s “Blessed and Pressed”

Melissa’s “MVP Showdown”

A chance to “dunk a white dude" at “Mr. C’s Splash Class”

Hours for this attraction are Thursday and Friday from 9:30AM-7PM, Saturday from 9:30AM-6:30PM, and Sunday from 9:30AM-5PM.

