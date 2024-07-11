A.V.A. Fest From ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Is Coming to San Diego Comic Con

In a triumphant return to San Diego Comic Con, the Emmy Award winning ABC comedy will bring A.V.A. Fest to life.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap reports that ABC’s Abbott Elementary will be returning to San Diego Comic Con.
- Bringing to life two of the series most popular episodes, A.V.A. Fest (A Very Abbott Festival) will allow fans of the comedy to step into the world of the show.
- From July 25th through July 28th at the Fifth Avenue Landing, the carnival-style attraction will be open to the public.
- Once inside A.V.A. Fest, fans of the series will be able to experience rides and attractions inspired by some of Abbott Elementary’s funniest moments. These include:
“Mr. Johnson’s Closet of Curiosities”
“Gregory’s Garden Goofballs”
Principal Ava’s “Finest One in, First One Out” swing ride
Barbara’s “Blessed and Pressed”
Melissa’s “MVP Showdown”
A chance to “dunk a white dude" at “Mr. C’s Splash Class”
- Hours for this attraction are Thursday and Friday from 9:30AM-7PM, Saturday from 9:30AM-6:30PM, and Sunday from 9:30AM-5PM.
Read More: