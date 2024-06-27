Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Star Wars and Marvel Figures For San Diego Comic Con

With Comic-Con 2024 just around the corner, Hasbro has revealed new action figures releasing specifically for the event.

What’s Happening:

IGN

Representing characters from Marvel Star Wars

Let’s take a look at these new figures: Marvel Legends Series Death’s Head



Death’s Head began their journey as a minor Transformers character finding his place in the Marvel Universe. The bounty hunter is the latest addition to the Marvel Legends line of figures. Packed in a box inspired by the character’s vintage collector card, Death’s Head includes 6 different accessories. ($39.99)

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Maul & Sith Speeder

This deluxe figure showcases Darth Maul as he appears in Episode I. Maul’s Sith Speeder vehicle, a soft goods robe, a probe droid companion, and more are included in the set. ($59.99)

Attendees of San Diego Comic Can can purchase these incredible figures at the Hasbro booth. However, collectors will need to reserve a time slot at the Comic-Con Exclusives Portal

A small amount of these figures will be made available on HasbroPulse.com

You can also checkout a few of Hasbro’s other exclusive SDCC releases below: Transformers Legacy United Voyager Class “Fractured Friendship” 2-Pack



This set of figures takes inspiration from the franchise's past, showcasing new versions of Orion Pax and Megatron as they appeared before the War for Cybertron. Orion Pax transforms into a Cybertronian truck and Gladiator Megatron transforms into a Cybertronian tank. Both figures are fully articulated and include weapons and accessories. ($74.99)

G.I. Joe Classified Series: Cobra Commander (Once a Man)

Offering a new take on the iconic villain Cobra Commander, this is the 130th figure in the G.I. Joe Classified line. This particular one is inspired by the character’s mutated appearance in G.I. Joe: The Movie . The figure is packed inside a deluxe box with lenticular imagery and a display window that shows off the alternate head, hands, weapons, accessories and bonus figure of Cobra Commander mutated into snake form. ($39.99)

