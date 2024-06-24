Royal Naboo Starship from “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” Coming Soon from Mattel and Hot Wheels

One month ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the popular toy company Mattel has revealed its new Hot Wheels STAR WARS Starships Select Royal Naboo Starship, which will become available to order on July 25th. This release is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

What’s happening:

Today Mattel revealed its new Hot Wheels STAR WARS Starships Select Royal Naboo Starship, which will become available for order online on Thursday, July 25th (the first full day of San Diego Comic-Con 2024).

This Hot Wheels toy will retail for $30 and marks the first-ever appearance of this ship in the Starship Selects line. The ship features “movie-accurate silver VUM finish” that Mattel says will only ever be used for this edition.

The dimensions of the package are 7.46″ H x 5.43″ D x 5.43″ W (18.95 x 13.79 x 13.79 cm) and the box includes a blister diorama depicting Qui-Gon Jinn battling Darth Maul in that famous scene on the planet Tatooine from The Phantom Menace.

What they’re saying:

Mattel: “Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, this die-cast Star Wars Starships Select vehicle is crafted to highlight the shining exterior of the Royal Naboo Starship. The diorama packaging showcases its elegance against the harsh landscape of Tatooine. It’s a stunning contrast, reflecting not just the sands of the desert, but also the battle between good and evil in this spectacular film.”

To order the Hot Wheels STAR WARS Starships Select Royal Naboo Starship on the morning of July 25th, be sure to visit the official Mattel website.

