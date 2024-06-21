Sideshow Collectibles Reveals New Hot Toys Droideka from “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”

The 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace just passed last month, and Sideshow Collectibles is continuing the celebration by announcing the new Droideka (AKA Destroyer Droid) ⅙-scale figure from Hot Toys.
What’s happening:
- The new Hot Toys Star Wars Droideka (Destroyer Droid) sixth scale figure was revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, which has been offering high-quality, officially licensed Lucasfilm products for decades.
- Droidekas first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, which was released 25 years ago last month. According to Wookieepedia, “droidekas were dangerous and deadly, designed to exterminate their adversaries with extreme prejudice.”
- This highly detailed and poseable Hot Toys figure sells for $265 and features a “mechanical structure with exceptional articulations, skillfully applied metallic paint applications, and ability to transform into the disk-shaped form!” The “newly designed mechanical body [incorporates] over 25 points of articulation” and stands at approximately 33cm tall.
What they’re saying:
- Sideshow Collectibles: “In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Hot Toys brings this dangerous droid to life in stunning detail with the Droideka™ 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure. Highly articulated, with a poseable head, blaster arms, and grasper legs, this impressive and highly-collectible action figure can also be transformed into the Droideka's ball form. Standing at approximately 13 inches (33cm) tall, this meticulously crafted figure is intricately detailed with wired tubes and a weathered metallic copper finish.”
- “The deadly destroyer droids known as Droidekas were instrumental in the invasion of Naboo. Their innovative design allows them to roll into a ball to cover great distances swiftly, while their deflector shield generators offer protection while firing.”
The Star Wars Droideka sixth scale figure from Hot Toys is available to pre-order right now from Sideshow Collectibles.