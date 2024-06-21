Sideshow Collectibles Reveals New Hot Toys Droideka from “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”

The 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace just passed last month, and Sideshow Collectibles is continuing the celebration by announcing the new Droideka (AKA Destroyer Droid) ⅙-scale figure from Hot Toys.

What’s happening:

The new Hot Toys Star Wars Droideka (Destroyer Droid) sixth scale figure was revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, which has been offering high-quality, officially licensed Lucasfilm products for decades.

Droidekas first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace , which was released 25 years ago last month. According to Wookieepedia, “droidekas were dangerous and deadly, designed to exterminate their adversaries with extreme prejudice.”

This highly detailed and poseable Hot Toys figure sells for $265 and features a "mechanical structure with exceptional articulations, skillfully applied metallic paint applications, and ability to transform into the disk-shaped form!" The "newly designed mechanical body [incorporates] over 25 points of articulation" and stands at approximately 33cm tall.

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Hot Toys brings this dangerous droid to life in stunning detail with the Droideka™ 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure. Highly articulated, with a poseable head, blaster arms, and grasper legs, this impressive and highly-collectible action figure can also be transformed into the Droideka's ball form. Standing at approximately 13 inches (33cm) tall, this meticulously crafted figure is intricately detailed with wired tubes and a weathered metallic copper finish.”

The Star Wars Droideka sixth scale figure from Hot Toys is available to pre-order right now from Sideshow Collectibles.