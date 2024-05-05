“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” Collects Over $14 Million During Re-Release

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's return to theaters has been as strong as the force.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has shared that the film’s 25th anniversary re-release has grossed $14.5 million globally.
- The film was brought back to theaters this past Friday for the film’s anniversary (and May the 4th) making $8.1 million domestically.
- The Phantom Menace took the number 2 spot at the box office…pretty decent for a 25 year old movie!
More Star Wars News:
- "Star Wars" Inspired Content Coming to Popular Game “Fall Guys”
- Final Trailer for “The Acolyte” Arrives in Celebration of Star Wars Day
- Photos / Video – "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" 25th Anniversary Screenings at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood
- Create an Epic Galactic Celebration for Star Wars Day with Goodies from Walmart