“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” Collects Over $14 Million During Re-Release

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's return to theaters has been as strong as the force.

  • The Walt Disney Company has shared that the film’s 25th anniversary re-release has grossed $14.5 million globally.
  • The film was brought back to theaters this past Friday for the film’s anniversary (and May the 4th) making $8.1 million domestically.
  • The Phantom Menace took the number 2 spot at the box office…pretty decent for a 25 year old movie!

