“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” Collects Over $14 Million During Re-Release

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's return to theaters has been as strong as the force.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has shared

The film was brought back to theaters this past Friday for the film’s anniversary (and May the 4th) making $8.1 million domestically.

The Phantom Menace took the number 2 spot at the box office…pretty decent for a 25 year old movie!

