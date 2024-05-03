Photos / Video – “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” 25th Anniversary Screenings at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood

Beginning today at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California (in addition to other select theaters around the country) Lucasfilm is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace with a theatrical re-release of George Lucas’s first prequel film from 1999.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can check out the El Capitan’s May the 4th Star Wars props and costumes display, plus a clip of the theater’s organist performing John Williams’s Main Title theme.

Watch Star Wars props and costumes display at El Capitan Theatre for May the 4th weekend 2024:

Arriving at El Capitan this afternoon, it was very cool to see The Phantom Menace imagery on the theater’s marquee, plus digital posters advertising the anniversary re-release.

In the adjacent Ghirardelli Soda Fountain shop, there is some cool Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary merchandise available.

And inside the lobby of the theater, there’s a very neat new 25th anniversary Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace photo op.

Down in the lower level of El Capitan, there’s also a props and costume display exclusively featuring items from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which didn’t quite match with today’s The Phantom Menace theme, but will be more appropriate for tomorrow’s nine-film Skywalker Saga marathon at the theater.

At the concession stands, guests can pick up a sweet The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary tin and the same fun Disney Parks Jabba the Hutt popcorn bucket that’s available at Disneyland.

And of course it’s always wonderful to enjoy El Capitan organist Rob Richards’ performances before each screening at the Hollywood movie house.

Following these revival showings of The Phantom Menace is a brief preview of Lucasfilm’s upcoming live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte, which features an extended version of the fight sequence between Carrie-Anne Moss’s character Master Indara and Amandla Stenberg’s mysterious character Mae, plus the rest of the teaser trailer for the show we’ve already seen. It was really neat to check this out on the El Capitan’s big screen!

As I mentioned above, tomorrow (May the 4th) the El Capitan Theatre will be hosting a nine-movie marathon of every chapter in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga. For additional details and ticketing information, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.