“The Phantom Menace” Playing Special Engagement at El Capitan Theatre

The Phantom Menace is heading to The El Capitan Theatre for its 25th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, The Phantom Menace will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre as a part of Star Wars Day.
- The film will run from May 3rd through May 7th.
- On May 4th, the film will only play as a part of the Skywalker Saga Marathon, beginning at 10am.
- Otherwise, the film will play at 9:30am, 1pm, 4:30pm, and 8pm. Tickets are $16 for all guests.
- For more ticket information, head to the El Capitan Theatre website.
