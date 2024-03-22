“The Phantom Menace” Playing Special Engagement at El Capitan Theatre

The Phantom Menace is heading to The El Capitan Theatre for its 25th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, The Phantom Menace will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre as a part of Star Wars

will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre as a part of The film will run from May 3rd through May 7th.

On May 4th, the film will only play as a part of the Skywalker Saga Marathon, beginning at 10am.

Otherwise, the film will play at 9:30am, 1pm, 4:30pm, and 8pm. Tickets are $16 for all guests.

For more ticket information, head to the El Capitan Theatre website

More Movie News: