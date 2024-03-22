“The Phantom Menace” Playing Special Engagement at El Capitan Theatre

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Phantom Menace is heading to The El Capitan Theatre for its 25th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, The Phantom Menace will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre as a part of Star Wars Day.
  • The film will run from May 3rd through May 7th.
  • On May 4th, the film will only play as a part of the Skywalker Saga Marathon, beginning at 10am.
  • Otherwise, the film will play at 9:30am, 1pm, 4:30pm, and 8pm. Tickets are $16 for all guests.
  • For more ticket information, head to the El Capitan Theatre website.

More Movie News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight