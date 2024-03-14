El Capitan Theatre and Disney Music Group Partner Up to Present “Disney 2000s” This April

The El Capitan Theatre is partnering with Disney Music Group to present Disney 2000s, featuring three beloved classics celebrating artists including Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus.

Three beloved classics celebrating the music of the 2000s return to the big screen as the El Capitan Theatre and Disney Music Group proudly present Disney 2000s featuring Disney’s Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience on April 19th, Hannah Montana: The Movie on April 20th and Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds in 3D on April 21st.

Each screening begins at 7:30pm, and tickets for each film are $25 and include a popcorn, beverage and credential.

Guests can purchase all 3 films at a special rate of $60, available by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 (347-6396).

Tickets are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com

About Jonas Brothers The 3D Concert Experience:

Grab a backstage pass to the Jonas Brothers' motion picture debut. Kevin, Joe and Nick are "Burning Up" the stage and inviting you inside their personal world for the adventure of a lifetime.

This colossal movie event launches the world's hottest band straight into your living room — and includes guest appearances by chart-topping artists Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift.

Secure your VIP pass to a once-in-a-lifetime experience with this multi-talented trio, and take an intimate look at what their lives are like offstage and behind the scenes.

About Hannah Montana The Movie:

Get ready to be dazzled with laughs, adventure, family fun and fabulous music! Come along for the ride and see Hannah like never before as she returns to her roots and faces the most important decision of her life.

When Miley Stewart (aka pop star Hannah Montana) gets too caught up in the superstar celebrity lifestyle, her dad decides it's time for a total change of scenery.

But sweet niblets! Miley must trade in all the glitz and glamor of Hollywood for some ol' blue jeans on the family farm in Tennessee and question if she can be both Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana.

With a little help from her friends—and awesome guest stars Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts and Vanessa Williams—will she figure out whether to choose Hannah or Miley?

About Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus Best of Both Worlds Concert in 3D:

Join Miley Cyrus as she performs her nationally sold-out Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert.

Shot during her 69-city, standing-room-only tour, this film brings a whole new dimension to the pop idol.

With red-hot stars Jonas Brothers as her special guests and a stage filled with dancers, pyrotechnics and video imagery, witness the exuberant magnetism that led the 15-year-old singer and actress to become a multimedia sensation and attract legions of fans all over the world. In addition to its viscerally real concert footage, the film includes a "backstage pass" peek at Miley's life on tour.