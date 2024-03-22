Special Q&A Sessions Added To Searchlight Saturdays At El Capitan Theatre

The historic El Capitan Theatre has announced a special add-on for fans who are heading to the theater for the special screenings of select Searchlight features on upcoming Saturdays.

Earlier this month, the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California announced a special lineup of films that would show at the legendary movie palace, all from Searchlight Pictures.

Dubbed “Searchlight Saturdays,” the lineup included screenings of Napoleon Dynamite, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Sideways, and Little Miss Sunshine.

and Now, the theatre is announcing that select cast members and crew would be on site at the screenings for Q&A Sessions after the screenings of the films!

Cast members Tina Majorino (Deb) & Shondrella Avery (Lafawnduh) will be at the screening for a Q&A session after the screening of Napoleon Dynamite on March 23rd.

Also added is cast member Tony Revelori (Zero) for The Grand Budapest Hotel on March 30th and Producer Michael London, Editor Kevin Tent, cast member Virginia Madsen (Maya) for Sideways on April 6th.

Directors and cast are pending for Little Miss Sunshine on April 13th.

on April 13th. Tickets for these special theatrical one-night engagements are on sale now.

Each screening begins at 7:30pm, and tickets for each film are $25 and include a popcorn, beverage and credential. Guests can purchase all 4 films at a special rate of $85, available by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 (347-6396). Tickets are on sale now at the official page Fandango