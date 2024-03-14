Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Celebrates at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre Ahead of the Disney+ Launch on March 20th

Filmmakers, voice talents, and more joined fans at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre in celebration of the upcoming launch of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Filmmakers, voice talent and special guests joined fans at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 on Disney+.
  • Attendees were the first to see episodes 1-3 of the all-new series that begins streaming March 20th.

Guests Included:

  • Brad Winderbaum (EP/ head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios)
  • Jake Castorena (supervising producer/head director), Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt (co-EP/VP Marvel Animation)
  • Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald and Larry Houston (consulting producers)
  • The Newton Brothers—Taylor Stewart and Andy Grush (score by)
  • Gui Agustini (Sunspot)
  • Eric Bauza (Sentinels)
  • Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister)
  • Ray Chase (Cyclops)
  • Holly Chou (Jubilee)
  • Alyson Court (Abscissa)
  • Cal Dodd (Wolverine)
  • Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey)
  • Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler)
  • JP Karliak (Morph)
  • AJ LoCascio (Gambit)
  • Ross Marquand (Professor X)
  • Chris Potter (Cable)
  • Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop)
  • Matthew Waterson (Magneto)
  • Lenore Zann (Rogue)

 About X-Men’97:

  • Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • The all-new series features 10 episodes.

Voice Cast:

  • Ray Chase as Cyclops
  • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
  • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
  • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
  • JP Karliak as Morph
  • Lenore Zann as Rogue
  • George Buza as Beast
  • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
  • Holly Chou as Jubilee
  • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
  • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
  • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
