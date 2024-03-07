El Capitan Theatre to Host Searchlight Saturdays This Spring

The El Capitan Theatre has announced a new series of Searchlight Saturdays this spring.
What’s Happening:
- The El Cap is having special engagements of some of Searchlight Pictures’ most beloved films from the past twenty years in the coming weeks.
- On March 23rd at 730pm, Napoleon Dynamite will be shown.
- On March 30th at 730pm, The Grand Budapest Hotel will be shown.
- On April 6th at 730pm, Sideways will be shown.
- On April 13th at 730pm, Little Miss Sunshine will be shown.
- Each ticket will be $25 and will include popcorn, a drink, and a special credential.
- Audience members who want to catch all 4 showings can pre-purchase a ticket for all showings for $85.
- More information and tickets can be purchased here.
