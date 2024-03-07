El Capitan Theatre to Host Searchlight Saturdays This Spring

The El Capitan Theatre has announced a new series of Searchlight Saturdays this spring.

What’s Happening:

The El Cap is having special engagements of some of Searchlight Pictures’ most beloved films from the past twenty years in the coming weeks.

On March 23rd at 730pm, Napoleon Dynamite will be shown.

On March 30th at 730pm, The Grand Budapest Hotel will be shown.

On April 6th at 730pm, Sideways will be shown.

On April 13th at 730pm, Little Miss Sunshine will be shown.

Each ticket will be $25 and will include popcorn, a drink, and a special credential.

Audience members who want to catch all 4 showings can pre-purchase a ticket for all showings for $85.

More information and tickets can be purchased here

