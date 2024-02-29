“Zootopia” Heading to El Capitan for Limited Engagement

The residents of Zootopia are heading back to the big screen with a special engagement at the El Capitan Theatre.

Zootopia is returning to theaters at the El Capitan Theatre in April.

is returning to theaters at the El Capitan Theatre in April. The week-long engagement will kick-off with a fan event on April 5th at 7pm.

Attendees of the fan event will receive a special credential, along with a beverage and popcorn.

For more information and tickets, head to the El Capitan Theatre’s website

