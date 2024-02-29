“Zootopia” Heading to El Capitan for Limited Engagement

The residents of Zootopia are heading back to the big screen with a special engagement at the El Capitan Theatre.
What’s Happening:
- Zootopia is returning to theaters at the El Capitan Theatre in April.
- The week-long engagement will kick-off with a fan event on April 5th at 7pm.
- Attendees of the fan event will receive a special credential, along with a beverage and popcorn.
- For more information and tickets, head to the El Capitan Theatre’s website.
