Video / Photos: FX’s “Shogun” Miniseries Holds Special Advance Presentation at El Capitan Theatre with Cast, More

This evening in Hollywood, the Disney-operated El Capitan Theatre hosted a Special Advance Presentation of the new FX miniseries Shogun (based on the 1975 novel of the same name, and a remake of the 1980 NBC miniseries), and we at Laughing Place were able to attend thanks to our memberships in D23 – The Official Disney Fan Club.

As part of the evening’s festivities, the drumming group TAIKOPROJECT took the stage at the El Capitan to kick off the show with a performance that brought down the house. You can watch it in its entirety via the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Drum performance by TAIKOPROJECT at FX's "Shogun" Special Advance Presentation in Hollywood:

Then it was time for the cast and creatives behind FX’s Shogun to come out on stage and introduce the first episode of the series. We met actors Hiroyuki Sanada (who plays Yoshii Toranaga), Anna Sawai (Lady Mariko), and Cosmo Jarvis (John Blackthorne), plus showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

Watch FX's "Shogun" cast and creators introduce Special Advance Presentation at El Capitan Theatre:

Rewinding time an hour or so, it was cool to arrive at El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard and see the famous movie house’s marquee lit up with the Shogun key art. The interior of the theater’s lobby was decorated for the occasion with electronic posters for the miniseries as well.

Then once we got inside the El Capitan’s auditorium itself (and before the drum performance and the arrival of the cast and married creative team) we found the Shogun billboard-style marketing projected on the big screen. Lastly it was time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the premiere episode of Shogun via El Capitan Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital projection and sound systems.

Shogun will premiere on Tuesday, February 27th via Hulu and FX.