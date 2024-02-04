D23 Hosting Special Advance Screening of FX’s “Shogun” at the El Capitan Theatre

With the show set to debut on FX and Hulu later this month, D23 will be hosting a special advance screening of Shōgun at the El Capitan Theatre.

D23 Gold and General Members are invited to a special advance presentation of FX’s Shōgun at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Those in attendance will enjoy an advance preview of the highly anticipated series, along with a special cultural performance and light concessions.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The event includes a special cultural performance from TAIKOPROJECT and an advance screening of the first episode of the upcoming FX series.

A light food and beverage concessions will be available to all attendees.

About FX’s Shōgun: