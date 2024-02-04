D23 Hosting Special Advance Screening of FX’s “Shogun” at the El Capitan Theatre

With the show set to debut on FX and Hulu later this month, D23 will be hosting a special advance screening of Shōgun at the El Capitan Theatre.
- D23 Gold and General Members are invited to a special advance presentation of FX’s Shōgun at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- Those in attendance will enjoy an advance preview of the highly anticipated series, along with a special cultural performance and light concessions.
- The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT.
- The event includes a special cultural performance from TAIKOPROJECT and an advance screening of the first episode of the upcoming FX series.
- A light food and beverage concessions will be available to all attendees.
- Get your tickets here.
About FX’s Shōgun:
- FX’s Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, was created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks.
- The 10-episode limited series is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.
- Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.
- Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line.
- While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.
- Shōgun premieres February 27 on FX and Hulu.