Photos: Pixar’s “Turning Red” Returns to Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre with a Re-Opening Night Fan Event

Back in the spring of 2022, Pixar Animation Studios acclaimed and Oscar-nominated feature Turning Red played briefly at the Disney-operated El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, despite not getting a national run in movie theaters otherwise (the film was released directly to Disney+ for the vast majority of viewers).

But starting today, Turning Red has finally opened in theaters nationwide, and with that revival comes a return to El Capitan Theatre, complete with a re-opening night Fan Event to kick off this second run at the famous Hollywood movie house.

So tonight, Turning Red fans came out to the El Capitan to celebrate the now-beloved movie’s return to the big screen. As you can see in the photos above, the theater’s marquee was lit up once again with key art from the film, which rotated with an ad for next week’s upcoming “Stu-Panda-Ous Valentine’s (Or Galentine’s) Turning Red Dinner and a Movie Event.

At the theater itself, guests attending the Fan Event were welcomed with posters lining the inside and outside of El Capitan, plus we were distributed cool Turning Red credentials, popcorn, and soft drinks included with the price of admission. We even spotted one attendee dressed up in a terrific costume depicting the “cardboard” version of Meilin from the movie.

Next door at the adjacent Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop and Disney Studio Store, Turning Red merchandise is available for sale throughout the movie’s revival at El Capitan– we spotted Red Panda Mei plushes, vinyl records of the movie’s toe-tapping soundtrack, and various other goodies on the shelves. Plus, the shop’s window displays are decorated for Valentine’s Day as well.

Pixar’s Turning Red runs daily from now through Saturday, February 24th at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.