Film Review: Pixar’s 25th Animated Feature “Turning Red” is Another Heartfelt Winner

by | Mar 7, 2022 6:05 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Pixar Animation Studios continues to diversify the type of content it creates with its 25th animated feature, Turning Red. Premiering on Disney+ on Friday, March 11th, the film is a rarity in the Pixar canon for a number of reasons, chief among them being the female protagonist, from the mind of Academy Award-winning director Domee Shi (Bao). But the film also sets itself apart from the studio’s usual fare stylistically and in tone, proving that the Pete Docter era of the studio is as unpredictable as the studio’s formative years.

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Meilin Lee is a 13-year-old girl in Toronto who, along with her best friends Miriam, Priya, and Abby, obsesses over the hottest boyband 4*Town. Unlike her friends, however, Mei presents a different version of herself at home, where she helps her refined mother run the Lee Family Temple and pretends to not be interested in boybands, or even boys for that matter. But when Mei’s mother Ming gets a peek into Meilin’s social life, unintentionally humiliating her daughter, Mei suddenly finds herself overly excited, and POOF!… she transforms into a giant red panda!

Turning Red is a lot of things all at once, constantly keeping the audience surprised and engaged by its plot twists. The first act feels allegorical for the onset of puberty, but that’s certainly not what the film is about. Like Brave, the main takeaway from the film is for parents and children to meet each other halfway in coming to a place of understanding. In this case, the message is delivered more effectively than Pixar’s lone entry into the Disney Princess franchise, with more of a generational, cyclical story at play here. With a film created and directed by the daughter of an immigrant, it also portrays the unique experience of growing up between two cultures, a theme Domee Shi also explored in Bao.

Set in 2002, the film is a microcosm of Y2K nostalgia for viewers who grew up in that era (Mei would be 33 in real life, probably a parent of a child of age to see Turning Red, so this should catch the attention of the majority of parents viewing the film). The boyband in the film, 4*Town, is a fun amalgamation of N*Sync, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, and O-Town, with a bit of K-Pop thrown in to appeal to the younger generation. The songs they sing are catchy and feel of the era, even though they were written by contemporary hitmakers Billie Eilish and Finneas.

(Disney/Pixar)

(Disney/Pixar)

Stylistically, Turning Red looks like a cover of Teen Bop come to life, with soft angles and sugary color schemes. Pixar, always known for cutting-edge animation, produces what at surface-level looks a little more simplified for a studio capable of photorealism. However, the kawaii esthetics are not easy to achieve in computer animation to begin with, and then when you notice the textures and details peppered in, you begin to marvel at the technical wizardry at play. Like a 90s anime, characters' eyes will suddenly change shape based on their emotions, either requiring new rigging technology or swapping character rigs completely. If you then analyze the level of reflectivity of the giant watering eyes in those moments, it becomes clear that for as stylized as the world may be, Pixar is still at the top of the animation game.

Ultimately, Turning Red feels wholesome and fun. Adults will instantly be transported back to their adolescence and reflect back on how they balanced their social and family lives while experiencing a surge of hormones. For parents, the film becomes an excellent way to talk to their kids not only about being open and accepted for who they are in and outside of the home, but also about the tough transitions in life that will come their way someday. Yes, it’s a little bit about puberty, but it’s also a lot about family, friendship, and self-confidence.

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

I give Turning Red 5 out of 5 drawings of a merman.

Turning Red begins streaming on Friday, March 11th on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed