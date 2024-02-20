“Mary Poppins” Returning to El Capitan Theatre for Limited Engagement

A practically perfect theatrical engagement is heading to the El Capitan Theatre next month.
What’s Happening:
- Mary Poppins is returning to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.
- Tickets are now on sale for the special engagement taking place March 15th through the 21st.
- A “Dapper Night” fan event will kick off the run on Friday, March 15th at 7pm.
- Guests will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential.
- Ticket holders are encouraged to dress in their finest, Cherry Tree Lane-inspired attire.
- Tickets for this Dapper Night event are $22.
- Meanwhile, regular engagement showtimes will be 12pm, 3:30pm, and 7pm daily, with ticket prices set at $12 for adults.
- Tickets are now on sale here.