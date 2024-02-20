“Mary Poppins” Returning to El Capitan Theatre for Limited Engagement

A practically perfect theatrical engagement is heading to the El Capitan Theatre next month.

What’s Happening:

  • Mary Poppins is returning to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.
  • Tickets are now on sale for the special engagement taking place March 15th through the 21st.
  • A “Dapper Night” fan event will kick off the run on Friday, March 15th at 7pm.
  • Guests will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential.
  • Ticket holders are encouraged to dress in their finest, Cherry Tree Lane-inspired attire.
  • Tickets for this Dapper Night event are $22.
  • Meanwhile, regular engagement showtimes will be 12pm, 3:30pm, and 7pm daily, with ticket prices set at $12 for adults.
  • Tickets are now on sale here.
