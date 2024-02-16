“The Princess and the Frog” Heads Back to El Capitan Theatre

by |
Tags: , ,

Tiana is heading from the bayou to the El Capitan for a special engagement.

What’s Happening:

  • From March 1st – 9th, The Princess and the Frog will be heading back to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.
  • A special fan event screening will take place on Friday, March 1st at 7pm. Every attendee will receive popcorn, beverage, and an event credential with their $22 ticket.
  • Monday – Thursday, showtimes will occur at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm.
  • Friday – Sunday, showtimes will occur at 10am, 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm.
  • Tickets are now on sale for $12 per guest on the El Capitan Theatre website.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight