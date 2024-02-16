“The Princess and the Frog” Heads Back to El Capitan Theatre

Tiana is heading from the bayou to the El Capitan for a special engagement.
What’s Happening:
- From March 1st – 9th, The Princess and the Frog will be heading back to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.
- A special fan event screening will take place on Friday, March 1st at 7pm. Every attendee will receive popcorn, beverage, and an event credential with their $22 ticket.
- Monday – Thursday, showtimes will occur at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm.
- Friday – Sunday, showtimes will occur at 10am, 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm.
- Tickets are now on sale for $12 per guest on the El Capitan Theatre website.