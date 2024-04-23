“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” Gets a New Trailer Ahead of 25th Anniversary Theatrical Rerelease

by |
Tags: , ,

About a week and a half from now, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be making its way back into theaters in celebration of the 1999 Lucasfilm blockbuster’s 25th anniversary. And today, the first of the Star Wars prequels received a new promotional trailer ahead of that commemorative rerelease.

What’s happening:

  • On the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm has released a new trailer promoting the theatrical rerelease of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.
  • This trailer combines shots and scenes from the movie with behind-the-scenes footage of director George Lucas and other creative talents, such as composer John Williams and actor Ewan McGregor (who played young Obi-Wan Kenobi), assembling the film back in the late 90s.
  • Star Wars fans who see The Phantom Menace in the theater next month will also be treated to an exclusive look at Lucasfilm’s upcoming live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte.
  • This trailer also includes a title card suggesting that fans “continue their galactic journey” with the “Best of Star Wars” playlist wherever they stream music.

What they’re saying:

  • Star Wars social media feeds: “Every generation has a legend… The Phantom Menace returns to theaters May 3rd.”
  • George Lucas (archival footage): “I get to do a lot of things now that I couldn’t do before… create things that weren’t possible to create before.”
  • Ewan McGregor (archival footage): “The generation that first saw Episode I, that’s their Star Wars. They love it. All these years later, you can see it. You can feel it.”

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will return to theaters on Friday, May 3rd.

Laughing Place recommends Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for the best film, food, and drink - all in one seat.

Related story:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino