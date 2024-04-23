“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” Gets a New Trailer Ahead of 25th Anniversary Theatrical Rerelease

About a week and a half from now, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be making its way back into theaters in celebration of the 1999 Lucasfilm blockbuster’s 25th anniversary. And today, the first of the Star Wars prequels received a new promotional trailer ahead of that commemorative rerelease.

What’s happening:

On the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm has released a new trailer promoting the theatrical rerelease of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace .

. This trailer combines shots and scenes from the movie with behind-the-scenes footage of director George Lucas and other creative talents, such as composer John Williams and actor Ewan McGregor (who played young Obi-Wan Kenobi), assembling the film back in the late 90s.

Star Wars fans who see The Phantom Menace in the theater next month will also be treated to an exclusive look at Lucasfilm's upcoming live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte.

in the theater next month will also be treated to an exclusive look at Lucasfilm’s upcoming live-action Disney+ series . This trailer also includes a title card suggesting that fans “continue their galactic journey” with the “Best of Star Wars” playlist wherever they stream music.

What they’re saying:

“Every generation has a legend… The Phantom Menace returns to theaters May 3rd.” George Lucas (archival footage): “I get to do a lot of things now that I couldn’t do before… create things that weren’t possible to create before.”

“I get to do a lot of things now that I couldn’t do before… create things that weren’t possible to create before.” Ewan McGregor (archival footage): “The generation that first saw Episode I, that’s their Star Wars. They love it. All these years later, you can see it. You can feel it.”

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will return to theaters on Friday, May 3rd.

