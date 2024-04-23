“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” Gets a New Trailer Ahead of 25th Anniversary Theatrical Rerelease

About a week and a half from now, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be making its way back into theaters in celebration of the 1999 Lucasfilm blockbuster’s 25th anniversary. And today, the first of the Star Wars prequels received a new promotional trailer ahead of that commemorative rerelease.
What’s happening:
- On the official Star Wars social media feeds, Lucasfilm has released a new trailer promoting the theatrical rerelease of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.
- This trailer combines shots and scenes from the movie with behind-the-scenes footage of director George Lucas and other creative talents, such as composer John Williams and actor Ewan McGregor (who played young Obi-Wan Kenobi), assembling the film back in the late 90s.
- Star Wars fans who see The Phantom Menace in the theater next month will also be treated to an exclusive look at Lucasfilm’s upcoming live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte.
- This trailer also includes a title card suggesting that fans “continue their galactic journey” with the “Best of Star Wars” playlist wherever they stream music.
What they’re saying:
- Star Wars social media feeds: “Every generation has a legend… The Phantom Menace returns to theaters May 3rd.”
- George Lucas (archival footage): “I get to do a lot of things now that I couldn’t do before… create things that weren’t possible to create before.”
- Ewan McGregor (archival footage): “The generation that first saw Episode I, that’s their Star Wars. They love it. All these years later, you can see it. You can feel it.”
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will return to theaters on Friday, May 3rd.
