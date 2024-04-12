Lucasfilm Celebrates “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” 25th Anniversary with Lobby Display at San Francisco HQ

Just a little over one month from now, the first film in the beloved space-opera franchise’s prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, will celebrate its 25th anniversary of being released into theaters. And in commemoration of this occasion, Lucasfilm has put up a display of merchandise, memorabilia, and marketing materials in the lobby of the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

What’s happening:

Yesterday morning, Lillian Noble from Lucasfilm’s PR department tweeted a set of images showing off the new Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace display in the company’s lobby in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. You can see that tweet embedded below.

The Phantom Menace was released on May 19th, 1999 to tremendous box-office success and will return to theaters nationwide next month.

was released on May 19th, 1999 to tremendous box-office success and will return to theaters nationwide next month. The Lucasfilm display includes a life-size Jar Jar Binks statue, movie posters, toys, books, apparel, soundtrack CDs, magazines, video game cartridges, fast-food collectibles, credentials, a Pit Droid, the infamous Jar Jar candy tongue dispenser, and more.

What they’re saying:

Lillian Noble, Lucasfilm PR: "New Star Wars: The Phantom Menace display at work to celebrate 25 years!"

New Star Wars: The Phantom Menace display at work to celebrate 25 years 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Vr0grVAJeE — Lillian Noble (@LillianSNoble) April 11, 2024

Among numerous other venues, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood from May 3rd through the 7th, along with a special sneak peek of the upcoming new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte. Follow this link for more information and to purchase advance tickets.

