Lucasfilm Celebrates “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” 25th Anniversary with Lobby Display at San Francisco HQ

Just a little over one month from now, the first film in the beloved space-opera franchise’s prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, will celebrate its 25th anniversary of being released into theaters. And in commemoration of this occasion, Lucasfilm has put up a display of merchandise, memorabilia, and marketing materials in the lobby of the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

What’s happening:

  • Yesterday morning, Lillian Noble from Lucasfilm’s PR department tweeted a set of images showing off the new Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace display in the company’s lobby in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. You can see that tweet embedded below.
  • The Phantom Menace was released on May 19th, 1999  to tremendous box-office success and will return to theaters nationwide next month.
  • The Lucasfilm display includes a life-size Jar Jar Binks statue, movie posters, toys, books, apparel, soundtrack CDs, magazines, video game cartridges, fast-food collectibles, credentials, a Pit Droid, the infamous Jar Jar candy tongue dispenser, and more.

What they’re saying:

  • Lillian Noble, Lucasfilm PR: “New Star Wars: The Phantom Menace display at work to celebrate 25 years!”

Among numerous other venues, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood from May 3rd through the 7th, along with a special sneak peek of the upcoming new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte. Follow this link for more information and to purchase advance tickets.

