It’s been 25 years since the Star Wars franchise entered its era of expansion and growth with the theatrical release of The Phantom Menace. Now as brands start unveiling anniversary collectibles and awesome merchandise lines, fans will have to navigate a galaxy’s worth of must-have products and they should start with Funko! A new wave of Pop! figures have emerged at Entertainment Earth and pre-orders are open.

Oh Phantom Menace , even amid your terrible—but quotable—dialogue you delivered so much hope for a generation of Star Wars fans that we love you flaws and all! We love you so much that even Funko is commemorating your 25th anniversary with a new wave of Pop! figures.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul on Bloodfin Speeder Deluxe Funko Pop! Ride #705

Do you remember where you were when you first met Darth Maul, young Anakin Skywalker, and Jar-Jar Binks? If the year was 1999 then it was probably in a movie theater! The cast of characters is back for new adventures in your Star Wars collection this time in Pop! form.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Queen Amidala on the Throne Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #705

Joining Maul, Anakin, and Jar-Jar are other fan favorite characters like Queen Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Watto and a Battle Droid.

As usual, the Pop! collection is packaged in the standard Funko window box, so they can be displayed as is; however if you want to remove them from the box, each is positioned on dais with a “Star Wars” nameplate at the front.

The Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Funko Pop! wave is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and other retailers. Additionally, Target has exclusive retro versions of Jar-Jar, Obi-Wan, Darth Maul and the Queen.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Obi-wan Kenobi Figure (target Exclusive) : Target

Prices range from $11.99-$29.99.Items are expected to ship to fans in June 2024.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Padme Amidala (Tatooine) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #701

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Jar Jar Binks with Booma Balls Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #700

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Watto Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #702

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Anakin Skywalker with Helmet Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #698

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Obi-Wan with Light Saber (Young) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #699

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Battle Droid Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #703

Target Exclusives

Funko Pop! Star Wars The Phantom Menace Darth Maul Figure (target Exclusive) : Target

Funko Pop! Star Wars The Phantom Menace Queen Amidala Figure (target Exclusive) : Target

Funko Pop! Star Wars The Phantom Menace Jar Jar Binks Figure (target Exclusive) : Target

