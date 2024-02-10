“The Phantom Menace” To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Theatrical Re-Release

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, Star Wars is taking it back to 1999 and giving the box-office smash hit film a theatrical re-release this May.

What’s Happening:

Announced earlier today, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace will return to theaters for its 25th anniversary starting Friday, May 3. Or, you know, the weekend of May 4th.

To coincide with the rerelease, artist Matt Ferguson has created a beautiful new poster, which you can see above.

The Phantom Menace , Episode I of the Star Wars saga and the first film in the prequel trilogy, originally arrived in cinemas on May 19, 1999, following tremendous hype.

