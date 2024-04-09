25 years ago, Lucasfilm took audiences back to the galaxy far far away with the first chapter in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Now as this film celebrates a milestone anniversary, Her Universe and Our Universe are marking the occasion with new apparel inspired by Episode I (plus a few other fun Star Wars Styles).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Darth Maul and the Sith might finally get their revenge when they are heavily featured on merchandise collections celebrating The Phantom Menace , but for right now, Her Universe is embracing all of Episode I with a bold series of apparel to delight all Star Wars fans.

, but for right now, Her Universe is embracing all of Episode I with a bold series of apparel to delight all Star Wars fans. As always, Her Universe leans into the cosplay styles with a gorgeous handmaid’s dress inspired by Padme, a skirt styled after Queen Amidala’s regal gown. There’s also a fun pajama set that will make everyone feel like royalty!

Her Universe Star Wars Padme Handmaiden Hooded Dress Her Universe Exclusive

Her Universe Star Wars Padme Handmaiden Hooded Dress Plus Size Her Universe Exclusive

Fans looking for something a little less character specific will appreciate the Our Universe label offering a cast satin bomber jacket, or the podracing woven button up.

Our Universe Star Wars The Phantom Menace Bomber Jacket Our Universe Exclusive

Meanwhile Darth Maul takes over a red and black pullover sweater or a companion T-shirt that shows his ferocious face and signature markings.

Our Universe Star Wars Darth Maul Portrait T-Shirt Our Universe Exclusive

These styles make their debut ahead of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th so that fans have plenty of time to plan and acquire their look for this entertainment driven holiday.

The Star Wars Episode I Collection is available now at Her Universe

More Star Wars at Her Universe:

Along with The Phantom Menace selections, Her Universe has dropped new styles inspired by Leia’s Cloud City look (The Empire Strikes Back), Star Wars insignias, plus athletic apparel designed after Ahsoka Tano’s outfit and markings.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!