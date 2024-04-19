Are you ready for Star Wars Day 2024? How about the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace? BoxLunch is here to help you cover all the bases with their selection of exclusive apparel and accessories themed to one of the most iconic franchises to ever exist!

Historically, May has always been a big month for Star Wars fans as new movies in the Original and Prequel trilogies as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story made their debuts in mid spring season. Then, in the past decade Star Wars Day aka May the 4th has grown into a monster of a holiday with many companies releasing new products timed to the celebration.

The Phantom Menace

We all have a favorite era or movie in the Star Wars franchise that we like a bit more than everything else. If Phantom Menace is your “chosen one” these styles are for you (and your kids too!). Her Universe sums up the best of Darth Maul in a comfortable comic-inspired cardigan cut for women.

Her Universe Star Wars Darth Maul Comic Women's Cardigan — BoxLunch Exclusive

Keep it really simple and celebrate the film with a commemorative pin featuring an unfinished C-3PO, the movie’s title, and a large “25″ to mark the anniversary year.

Loungefly Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Enamel Pin — BoxLunch Exclusive

Get the kids in on the fun with a fabulous orange tie-dye bodysuit or tee shirt featuring a cute version of Gungan Jar Jar Binks. Older kids can sport a denim-looking tee plastered with Darth Maul’s face and bold yellow flames.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Darth Maul Youth T-Shirt — BoxLunch Exclusive

Be sure to get some rest before your Star Wars Day shenanigans! These allover print sleep pants have Pod Racers for the design serving as a nod to one of the most memorable sequences in the entire movie!

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Pod Racers Allover Print Sleep Pants – BoxLunch Exclusive

Everything about this year’s events is putting a heavy emphasis on the Dark Side so why not join the masses in embracing Darth Maul? The is roomy crossbody bag will is perfect for your trip to the theater, spending a day at Batuu, or heading to a local fan convention

Our Universe Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul Crossbody Bag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Everything Star Wars

Beyond The Phantom Menace, there’s so much more to browse that embraces the entire Star Wars universe. May we suggest “reflecting” on your fandom in the Galactic Empire Jersey or Darth Vader windbreaker?

Top of your look with trucker cap and represent the side you’re most aligned with Sith or Jedi!

Star Wars Sith Trucker Cap – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Jedi Knight Trucker Cap – BoxLunch Exclusive | BoxLunch

For those occasions when you want to dress up a bit, the Rebellion Floral smock dress is a versatile piece for your wardrobe that’s both sturdy and elegant.

Finally, we wrap things up with a denim varsity jacket decorated with a patch of the Original Star Wars logo on the back, a small logo on the front and “Lucasfilm” on the sleeve. A cast of popular characters—some wielding lightsabers—are also pictured on the back.

Star Wars Logo Denim Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!