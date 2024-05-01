Everyone is getting excited for Star Wars Day shenanigans including the folks at Walmart. Whether shopping in store or online, there are plenty of galactic goodies to browse in preparation for your May the 4th celebration.

What’s Happening:

The Star Wars franchise is huge and whether you prefer the Original, Prequel, or Sequel Trilogies or have an affinity for standalone movies, books and games, there’s one thing we all have in common, a love for that universe!

Star Wars Mandalorian Green Baby Yoda Ears Headband ($7.88)

This year Walmart is helping fans to have the best May the 4th celebration ever through toys, games, collectibles, and even party decorations.

Star Wars Outlaws, PlayStation 5 ($69.99)

If you’re throwing together a last minute gathering for fellow Star Wars fans, doing something special for the kids, or simply shopping because you want to, Walmart has everything you need for a cosmic experience.

For fans looking to celebrate in true Star Wars fashion, Walmart’s one-click party bundle

Then when it comes to themed drinks, you simply can’t go wrong with TruMoo’s Blue Milk

Finally, kids and collectors will love LEGO sets, Walmart-exclusive action figures, toys and entertainment essentials.

Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!

Star Wars The Black Series R4-6D0, The Mandalorian Action Figure ($24.97) – Walmart exclusive

Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Nite Owl Collectible Action Figure ($24.97) – Walmart exclusive

Star Wars Force N Telling Vader ($19.97) – Walmart exclusive

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Training Lightsabers ($9.97)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series, 4K Ultra HD Steelbook ($44.96)

Star Wars™ Doorables Galaxy Peek Collectible Blind-Bag Figures ($9.97)

