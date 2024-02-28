While the adventures of Mandalorian warriors have been documented throughout the Clone Wars and even in The Mandalorian, and now Hasbro is taking this time to dive back into the Star Wars franchise with a Nite Owl figure. The new collectible joins the Black Series and depicts a female Mandalorian who’s a member of the elite Nite Owl force.

The 2024 Star Wars: The Black Series pipeline is full of exciting reveals including the brand new Mandalorian Nite Owl.

Part of a team led by Bo-Katan Kryze, this Nite Oul figure is styled after their look in season 3 of The Mandalorian and comes dressed in the signature armor style seen on Mandalore.

and comes dressed in the signature armor style seen on Mandalore. The chestplate, shoulder and shin guards, and helmet are all blue, while silver accent pieces on the hips and wrists offer more color while still adding protection. A utility belt and blaster gun complete the look.

Keeping an element of mystery to release, this figure doesn’t come with an alternate head, so it could be anyone behind the mask, other than Bo-Katan.

As always, the Black Series features 6-inch scale figures boasting premium deco, along with multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Mandalorian Nite Owl collectible will be available at Walmart as part of their Walmart Collector Con

The figure sells for $24.99 and is expected to be available Summer 2024.

A group of mostly female Mandalorian warriors spearheaded by Bo-Katan Kryze, the Nite Owls joined forces with Children of the Watch to reclaim Mandalore.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN NITE OWL

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Available for pre-order March 14 at 7am PST at Walmart.com as a part of Walmart Collector Con.

