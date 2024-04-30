4K Review: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Looks and Sounds Stunning On Disc

Nearly two years after its Disney+ debut, the six-part limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray just in time for Star Wars Day. Utilizing the same template as the first wave of Disney+ originals to receive a physical media release, the series comes to shelves in SteelBook packaging with artwork by Attila Szarka. In addition to being able to own the series in the best picture and audio format possible, the release also comes with some exclusive extras.

Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi has spent the last ten years in hiding on Tatooine, secretly watching over young Luke Skywalker. The Empire has dispatched a group of Inquisitors to hunt down and kill any remaining Jedi, with Obi-Wan at the top of their list. Stepping out of the shadows couldn’t be more risky when young Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan is abducted, and her father seeks out Obi-Wan’s help to get her back. It’s a mission that is sure to force a reunion between Obi-Wan and his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader.

Like The Mandalorian disc releases last fall, Obi-Wan Kenobi comes home with exclusive bonus features but omits the Disney+ behind-the-scenes documentary Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, which would’ve made the release feel more definitive. Still, any availability on disc is a win for physical media collectors. Whether you’re a churn subscriber or simply want consistent video and audio quality, the presentation here is gorgeous.

Bonus Features

Disc 1

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader (11:22) – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

The Dark Times: Villains (11:46) – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader’s iconic look.

Designing The Galaxy (10:57) – Say hello to Leia’s loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

Disc 2

Director’s Commentary (48:23) – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.

Video

Obi-Wan Kenobi looks great in 4K Ultra-HD. Details are crisp and clear, giving Star Wars fans more of what they love. Dark scenes feel inky, while light sources, such as a lightsaber duel, feel like they pop off the screen. The series also retains its 2:39:1 cinematic aspect ratio. My only complaint is that the release doesn’t have any chapter selection options.

Audio

The standard audio option on the 4K Ultra-HD release is a Dolby Atmos mix that maximizes the sound system of your home theater. The mix feels as immersive as the other releases from the saga, with lots of score and sound effects filling the rear channels. Additional audio options are a stereo descriptive audio mix, and plush French and Spanish 5.1.

Packaging & Design

Both discs are housed in a SteelBook case and have their own holder on one side of the interior. They use rust-colored ink, with silhouettes of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader stamped out on each disc. The only insert is a shrinkwrapped trio of art cards, a physical bonus. The menu for both discs features a slideshow of concept art set to score.

Final Thoughts

With excellent picture and sound, plus higher bitrates unmatched by streaming, Obi-Wan Kenobi has never looked better than it does on 4K Ultra-HD. These on-disc releases guarantee access to the series forever, regardless of its future availability on a streaming service. The new bonus features are a nice addition, particularly the audio commentary.

