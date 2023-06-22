“Young Jedi Adventures” Nubs and Yoda Plush, Training Lightsabers Coming This Summer from Hasbro

The Star Wars universe is something that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages especially with the new Disney series Young Jedi Adventures! Preschool padawans have already fallen in love with the cast of characters and this summer they can create their own exciting stories with new toy collections from Hasbro.

Star Wars is venturing to the galaxy far, far away and more specifically to Tenoo where Lys, Kai, and Nubs are training in the ways of the Force! The young padawans are learning from none other than Jedi Master Yoda and audiences can follow their journey in the animated series Young Jedi Adventures.

With a new series to enjoy, preschool aged fans will want to play out their own Jedi training and Hasbro has a fun assortment of toys inspired by the show including training Lightsabers!

Kids can learn to wield their very own weapon just like Nubs, Kai and Lys with the new colorful assortment that’s specifically for little hands. Each 3-segmented blade (blue, green or pink) expands with the flick of the wrist and features design and deco inspired by the characters' lightsabers.

Then for those who are looking for a cuddly companion, there are plush toy versions of Nubs and Yoda who are ready for adventures and lots of snuggles.

Hasbro's Young Jedi Adventures line will be available this summer at major retailers including Amazon, Macys and Meijer.

Look for even more preschool toys to collect like mini action figures and vehicles (sold separately) themed to Young Jedi Adventures.

From playtime to bedtime, FUZZY FORCE NUBS is the ideal companion for young STAR WARS fans. With super soft blue fur, acrylic eyes and a plush Lightsaber, this STAR WARS plush toy is perfectly sized at 16.5 inches.

STAR WARS FUZZY FORCE NUBS

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $34.99

Available: Summer 2023

Yoda has acrylic eyes, his iconic Jedi robe and a plush Lightsaber, so you know he’s ready for adventure! He measures 13.5 inches tall, the perfect size to be a kids’ companion.

STAR WARS: YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES MASTER YODA PLUSH

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $29.99

Available: Summer 2023

Lys Solay is a Jedi in training, learning how to wield her purple bladed Lightsaber.

STAR WARS LYS SOLAY TRAINING LIGHTSABER

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Summer 2023

Kai Brightstar is a Jedi in training, learning how to wield his green Lightsaber.

STAR WARS KAI BRIGHTSTAR TRAINING LIGHTSABER

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Summer 2023

Nubs is a Jedi in training, learning how to wield his blue Lightsaber.

STAR WARS NUBS TRAINING LIGHTSABER

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Summer 2023

STAR WARS: YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES TRAINING LIGHTSABERS ASSORTMENT

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Summer 2023

