Following the epic week in May counting down to Star Wars Day, Heroes & Villains is further exploring the galaxy far, far away with a new collection of women’s apparel inspired by the Sequel Trilogy and central character, Rey.

You don’t have to travel far to enjoy the vast and varied planets in the Star Wars galaxy, and thanks to Heroes & Villains

The fan forward brand has an exciting addition to their Star Wars collection with new 'Rey' women's wear apparel and accessories!

Rey Vest – $70

Powerful, feminine, and ultimately unique, this new series is inspired by the indomitable spirit of the protagonist from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It blends iconic aesthetics with modern fashion for women who embody strength, resilience, and adventure.

Rey Utility Belt Bag & Convertible Crossbody – $65

Whether you’re a seasoned Star Wars fan or fashion enthusiast with an appreciation for galactic attire, the new Rey merchandise offers something truly special. From trendy tees and elegant dresses to versatile crossbody bags, each piece is a testament to Rey Skywalker's journey and consumers' personal style.

Guests can shop the new series now directly through Heroes & Villains

Rey Front Split Gauze Dress – $85

Rey Cropped Cargo Joggers – $75

BB-8 Astromech Droid Crew Sweatshirt – $70

Rey Jedi Hero Natural Tee – $32

Rey Skywalker Join The Rebellion Natural Tee – $32

BB-8 Natural Tee – $32

Rey Crew Socks – $8

