If the merchandise previews are anything to go by, the 2024 “May the 4th Be With You” celebration is going to be the most epic one yet! Among the brands showing off new threads for the fan-created holiday is Bioworld’s Heroes & Villains who’ve just unveiled four shirt designs that will be dropping each day between May 2-5.

What’s Happening:

C’mon, you know your T-shirt collection needs a Star Wars update and Heroes & Villains is about to deliver four exclusive designs inspired by characters from The Phantom Menace.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the film so Heroes & Villains is taking special care to give fans some truly great apparel to add to their collection.

The "event" will run from Thursday, May 2-Sunday, May 5 and fans can visit the site now to sign up to be notified when new shirts drop.

Each day will have a different t-shirt that can only be purchased on that day. Shirts will ONLY be available for 24-hours and then will be gone for good, so fans will want to act fast!

Designs include Watto, Jar Jar Binks, C-3PO and Darth Maul. Each is presented in a sepia color sketch with notes about the abilities and personalities written in weathered Aurebesh lettering.

These exclusive Phantom Menace Star Wars shirts will be available directly through Heroes & Villains

Star Wars Savings:

Shipping will be free for guests’ entire order if it includes a shirt from this event. Please note, this will only be available for shipping within the US (like all of Heroes & Villains merchandise).

May 2nd Exclusive

Watto Natural Tee

May 3rd Exclusive!

Jar Jar Binks Natural Tee

May 4th Exclusive

C-3PO Natural Tee

May 5th Exclusive

Darth Maul Natural Tee

