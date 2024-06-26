Marvel Studios Returning to Hall H at This Year’s San Diego Comic-Con

After missing out on the Hall H festivities at San Diego Comic-Con last year due to the Writer’s Strike, Marvel Studios will be returning for this year’s event, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • San Diego Comic-Con returns this year from July 25th-28th, and if previous year’s are anything to go by, the penultimate day of the event will see Marvel Studios take over Hall H to unveil their latest and greatest projects.
  • Last year, due to the WGA Strike that ground Hollywood to a halt, Marvel Studios did not host a Hall H panel, but they were present at the event with a booth on the showfloor and a Marvel Comics panel.
  • This year’s event will take place on the same weekend as the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the studio’s first R-rated movie.
  • There’s no word yet on what Marvel might showcase at the event, but it’s likely to include never-before-seen clips polished up with music and VFX.
  • Upcoming projects that could see cast appearances and previews include The Fantastic Four, Captain America: Brave New World, Wonder Man and Iron Heart, among others.

