“MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics” Coming to Gaming Consoles Later This Year

A collection of legendary MARVEL vs. CAPCOM fighting games are getting an exciting re-release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

What’s Happening:

offers a timeless celebration of a legacy fighting game series, delivering a diverse roster of iconic characters, enhanced features and competitive gameplay. Arriving later this year, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will include seven timeless games in an all-in-one package, including: X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM MARVEL SUPER HEROES MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER X-MEN vs. STREET FIGHTER THE PUNISHER

