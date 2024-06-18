“MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics” Coming to Gaming Consoles Later This Year

A collection of legendary MARVEL vs. CAPCOM fighting games are getting an exciting re-release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.
What’s Happening:
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics offers a timeless celebration of a legacy fighting game series, delivering a diverse roster of iconic characters, enhanced features and competitive gameplay.
- Arriving later this year, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will include seven timeless games in an all-in-one package, including:
- X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
- X-MEN vs. STREET FIGHTER
- THE PUNISHER
- A ton of new and enhanced features will be included for players to enjoy, including:
- Battle It Out Online – All of the fighting games in the collection will have online ranked, casual, and lobby matches unlocked for players to showcase their abilities with friends, family, and other players from around the world!
- Robust Rollback Netcode – Online play for the collection is supported with rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience!
- Be the Best! – Global high score leaderboards come to every game in the collection so players can track their journey to the top of the list!
- Practice Makes Perfect – Training Mode comes to all fighting games in the collection so players can learn, practice, and master their moves!
- A Rare Gem – The classic beat ‘em up arcade game THE PUNISHER comes to PC and modern consoles for the first time ever in the U.S.!
- Watch This! – Spectator Mode is available so you can enjoy watching your friends and co-combatants battle it out!
- Additional Features – Check out the collection’s enhanced features like a music jukebox, in-game Museum, new display filters, and more!
- Relive the nostalgia or discover enduring classics for the first time, uniting fans of all generations in celebration of Capcom’s legendary fighting game series, and stay tuned for more information on the collection in the coming months!