Acclaimed Marvel Comics Writer Peter B. Gillis Passes Away at 71

- According to CBR, longtime Marvel Comics writer Peter Benno Gillis has passed away at the age of 71.
- Gillis’ passing was also confirmed by Marvel’s official X account.
- Working for the comic company in the 70s and 80s, Gillis was best known for creating the Strikeforce: Morituri series as well as producing Doctor Strange, Micronauts: The New Voyages, What If…? and Defenders.
- Gillis’ brother shared on social media that Peter had been struggling with health issues over the past few years.
- In the late 1970s, Gillis had been studying medieval German literature in grad school. However, the writer decided to take a leave of absence to focus on his own writing where he began pitching scripts to Marvel. He was eventually hired to write on Captain America #224 in 1978.
- Over the next few years, Gillis would continue to write with Marvel and other comic book companies establishing a long career as a writer.
- Peter B Gillis leaves behind an incredible legacy in the world of comic books.