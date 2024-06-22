Acclaimed Marvel Comics Writer Peter B. Gillis Passes Away at 71

by |
Tags: , , , ,

What’s Happening:

  • According to CBR, longtime Marvel Comics writer Peter Benno Gillis has passed away at the age of 71.
  • Gillis’ passing was also confirmed by Marvel’s official X account.
  • Working for the comic company in the 70s and 80s, Gillis was best known for creating the Strikeforce: Morituri series as well as producing Doctor Strange, Micronauts: The New Voyages, What If…? and Defenders.
  • Gillis’ brother shared on social media that Peter had been struggling with health issues over the past few years.
  • In the late 1970s, Gillis had been studying medieval German literature in grad school. However, the writer decided to take a leave of absence to focus on his own writing where he began pitching scripts to Marvel. He was eventually hired to write on Captain America #224 in 1978.
  • Over the next few years, Gillis would continue to write with Marvel and other comic book companies establishing a long career as a writer.
  • Peter B Gillis leaves behind an incredible legacy in the world of comic books.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber