Kevin Feige Reveals Key Details For “Fantastic Four” On Debut Episode of “The Official Marvel Podcast”

The debut episode of The Official Marvel Podcast has been released.

A new official Marvel podcast has entered the chat, sharing its debut episode on YouTube and all major podcast apps.

The premiere episode features an interview with Marvel Games’ Laura Hathaway and a Fantastic Four refresh for listeners.

However, most excitingly, a majority of the episode features an interview with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

In the episode, he shares key details about the future of the MCU.

He revealed that Fantastic Four will be a period piece, taking place in the 1960s, but also an alternate universe than the main MCU.

Feige also went on to officially mention the new Wonder Man series coming to Disney+

The full episode of The Official Marvel Podcast is now available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts.

