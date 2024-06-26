Kevin Feige Reveals Key Details For “Fantastic Four” On Debut Episode of “The Official Marvel Podcast”

The debut episode of The Official Marvel Podcast has been released.
What’s Happening:
- A new official Marvel podcast has entered the chat, sharing its debut episode on YouTube and all major podcast apps.
- The premiere episode features an interview with Marvel Games’ Laura Hathaway and a Fantastic Four refresh for listeners.
- However, most excitingly, a majority of the episode features an interview with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
- In the episode, he shares key details about the future of the MCU.
- He revealed that Fantastic Four will be a period piece, taking place in the 1960s, but also an alternate universe than the main MCU.
- Feige also went on to officially mention the new Wonder Man series coming to Disney+, cited as “extremely different than anything we’ve done before.”
- The full episode of The Official Marvel Podcast is now available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts.
