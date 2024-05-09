John Malkovich Reportedly Joins Cast of Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four”

It looks like John Malkovich will be heading to the MCU. The famed actor has reportedly been cast in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, according to Deadline.

No details are known regarding Malkovich’s role in The Fantastic Four at this time.

at this time. A two-time Academy Award nominee, Malkovich is best known for his roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire , as well as Heart of Darkness , Being John Malkovich and Burn After Reading .

and , as well as , and . More recently, he has appeared in Apple’s The New Look as well as Netflix’s Ripley and Space Force .

as well as Netflix’s and . He is also set to appear in Julian Schnabel’s Hand of Dante, A24’s horror film Opus and the biopic The Yellow Tie.

About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: