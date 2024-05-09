John Malkovich Reportedly Joins Cast of Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four”

It looks like John Malkovich will be heading to the MCU. The famed actor has reportedly been cast in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, according to Deadline.
- No details are known regarding Malkovich’s role in The Fantastic Four at this time.
- A two-time Academy Award nominee, Malkovich is best known for his roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire, as well as Heart of Darkness, Being John Malkovich and Burn After Reading.
- More recently, he has appeared in Apple’s The New Look as well as Netflix’s Ripley and Space Force.
- He is also set to appear in Julian Schnabel’s Hand of Dante, A24’s horror film Opus and the biopic The Yellow Tie.
About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four:
- Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) will direct The Fantastic Four, from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
- Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will play Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will play Sue Storm (AKA The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm (AKA The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm (AKA The Thing) will round out the team of heroes.
- Julia Garner has also reportedly been cast in the film as the Silver Surfer and Paul Walter Hauser has also been cast in a yet unknown role.
- The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters July 25, 2025. For the latest on when you can expect to see upcoming Marvel projects, check out our MCU schedule page.