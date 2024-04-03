Julia Garner Joins Cast of Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four” as Alternate Version of Silver Surfer

It appears the MCU has found its Silver Surfer! Julia Garner has reportedly been cast in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four as the iconic hero, according to Deadline.

While Garner seems set to play the Silver Surfer, she will not be portraying the familiar Norrin Radd, with whom most Marvel fans are familiar.

Instead, Garner will play Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer from an alternate Universe.

Shalla-Bal briefly appeared as the Surfer in the “Earth X” comic series in 2000, a series that was set in Earth-9997, not the prime continuity of Earth-616.

This would fit with the theory that this version of the Fantastic Four could be coming from a different timeline

The character did also appear in Earth-616 stories, but never as the Silver Surfer.

Either way, Garner will likely be playing the first version of the Silver Surfer that we see in the MCU.

Garner is known for her role in Netflix’s hit drama Ozark as well has her portrayal of Anna Delvey in the limited series Inventing Anna , for which she earned an Emmy Award nomination.

About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: