Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies and Television Projects

Last Updated: December 13, 2023

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an incredibly vast and ever-growing story. With 33 movies and nine series being released to date, there’s a whole lot to keep track of and there’s even more on the way. With schedules constantly changing and project being added and removed from the calendar, this page is your go-to source for the latest up-to-date timeline for when you can see the next Marvel movie or television series. Excelsior!

December 22, 2023 – Marvel’s What If …? Season 2

After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of What If…? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.

January 10, 2024 – Echo

Echo tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

July 26, 2024 – Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson for Deadpool 3 which will also feature role reprisals for Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Rob Delaney (Peter) among others. Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.

2024 – Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

“In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

X-Men '97 is an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously Spider-Man: Freshman Year ) is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer.

February 14, 2025 – Captain America: Brave New World

After being chosen by Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson has taken up the mantle of Captain America for the next generation. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam and makes his theatrical debut as Cap in this MCU film which is directed by Julius Onah and written by Malcolm Spellman Dalan Musson.

May 2, 2025 – Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four Fantastic Four will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU which signals the final chapters of the Multiverse Saga.

July 25, 2025 – Thunderbolts

Jake Schreier helms Marvel's Thunderbolts that is anticipated to revolve a group of supervillains and anti-heroes who go on missions for the government. Characters confirmed to appear in the film include Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, Red Guardian, US Agent and the Winter Soldier.

November 7, 2025 – Blade

Mahershala Ali takes up the mantle of the famous Marvel vampire killer, Blade.

May 1, 2026 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit theaters in May 2026 as part of the MCU’s Phase 6, which will be closed out by Avengers: Secret Wars

May 7, 2027 – Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently slated to hit theaters in May 2027 as the finale of not just Phase 6 but also what is being called “The Multiverse Saga.” We now know “The Multiverse Saga” to encompass Phases 4-6, much like “The Infinity Saga” did for Phases 1-3. Not much is known about Avengers: Secret Wars other than is will be inspired by the popular comic arc, which actually begins with the death of the Marvel Universe.

Unknown – Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies is an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. A sneak peek of the show (at the SDCC panel) was preceded by a “TV-MA” rating, presumably for gore. Characters rumored to appear include: Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi, Katy, Death Dealer, Ms. Marvel Black Widow

Unknown – Eyes of Wakanda

“Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprise their roles from the hit Netflix series, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Cox) and Hawkeye

Unknown – Ironheart

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Unknown – Armor Wars

Armor Wars , based on the classic Marvel Comics story arc, stars Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine, who must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.

Unknown – Wonder Man

The series will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.

Unknown – Vision Quest

The potential new series would follow Paul Bettany’s Vision as he attempts to regain his memory and humanity after the events of WandaVision

Unknown – Marvel’s What If…? Season 3

Unknown – Untitled “Nova” Series

Richard Rider a.k.a. Nova first appeared in an 1966 issue of Super Adventures as a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury. Marvel is developing this series with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada.

Unknown – Untitled “Spider-Man” Film

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased a fourth outing for Tom Holland and company in a fourth Spider-Man film.

Unknown – Untitled “Shang-Chi” Sequel

Unknown – Untitled “X-Men” Film

Marvel Studios is reportedly beginning their search for writers for the MCU’s long-awaited X-Men film.

As schedules continue to change and new Marvel projects are announced, be sure to check back here for the latest information on what we can look forward to in the MCU!