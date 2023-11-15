Destin Daniel Cretton Reportedly Exits Marvel’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is reportedly exiting the next big Avengers film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Destin Daniel Cretton is no longer set to direct Marvel’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
  • The director was first reported to be attached to the film last summer.
  • Cretton is still currently developing a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as a series for Disney+ based on the Marvel hero Wonder Man.
  • THR reports filming for the Wonder Man series will continue in the coming weeks now that the actor strike is over.
  • A draft of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been written by Jeff Loveness, who also wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
  • The fate of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is being questioned by many, due to the ongoing legal battle of Jonathan Majors, who play the titular Kang.
  • A variant of Kang, He Who Remains, first appeared in Marvel’s Loki on Disney+ before he became the antagonist of Quantumania.
  • In the comics, Kang is a time-traveling conqueror with a slew of equally dangerous variants who plague heroes like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four on countless occasions.
  • Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later.
  • With Cretton’s exit, neither film currently has a director.
