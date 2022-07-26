“Shang-Chi” Director Destin Daniel Cretton Tapped to Helm “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel Studios has reportedly been tapped to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Director of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, is reportedly attached to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for the powerhouse studio.
- Announced over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will see the Avengers assemble once again in one of two Avengers films set for 2025.
- Cretton is already well-embedded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On top of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cretton is also developing a live-action series featuring Wonder Man with Andrew Guest (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) as well as a sequel to the original Shang-Chi film.
- The upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to finish up Phase Four of the MCU, but The Kang Dynasty is set to close out Phase 6, arriving on May 2nd, 2025 based on a timeline revealed by Marvel Chief Kevin Fiege. It is unclear at this time who will be writing the film, or what heroes will be seen in the picture.
- Kang is being played by Jonathan Majors and was introduced in one capacity in Marvel series Loki. Kang, or a version of him, will be re-introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is due out Feb. 17, 2023. Quantumania is the movie that will launch Phase 5.
- San Diego Comic-Con saw the reveal of many Marvel projects, including a second season of Loki, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Avengers: Secret Wars.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now