“Shang-Chi” Director Destin Daniel Cretton Signs Overall Deal with Marvel and Onyx, Set for Disney+ Marvel Series

by | Dec 6, 2021 12:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The Ten Rings will return. Those were the final words we saw at the tend of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now we might have an idea where we’ll see them next. Director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct a sequel to the film, as well as a Disney+ original Marvel series as he has signed a big overall deal wit the studio.

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, according to Deadline.
  • The director is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new Disney+ original series, though details are being kept under wraps for now.
  • Marvel has confirmed though that Crettion will be writing and directing the Shang-Chi sequel.
  • Under his new deal, Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu.
  • Cretton will produce these new projects through his newly launched Family Owned production company, along with partner Asher Goldstein.

What they’re saying:

  • Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective: “Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience.”
  • Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel: “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
  • Destin Daniel Cretton: “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.”

About Onyx Collective:

  • Onyx Collective is designed to curate a slate of premium entertainment by creators of color and underrepresented voices and will be led by Tara Duncan.
  • Duncan, who also serves as president of Freeform, has been spearheading this effort since it was announced last year.
  • Onyx Collective is a reflection of Disney General Entertainment’s commitment to inclusive storytelling from creators of color that resonate in the U.S. and around the globe.
  • Hulu will serve as a primary home for Onyx Collective titles, though the roster of creators under the Onyx Collective brand will have access to all Disney platforms.
  • Select titles will also be available internationally on Disney+ as part of the Star general entertainment offering.
 
 
