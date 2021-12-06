“Shang-Chi” Director Destin Daniel Cretton Signs Overall Deal with Marvel and Onyx, Set for Disney+ Marvel Series

The Ten Rings will return. Those were the final words we saw at the tend of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now we might have an idea where we’ll see them next. Director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct a sequel to the film, as well as a Disney+ original Marvel series as he has signed a big overall deal wit the studio.

Marvel has confirmed though that Crettion will be writing and directing the Shang-Chi sequel.

sequel. Under his new deal, Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu.

Cretton will produce these new projects through his newly launched Family Owned production company, along with partner Asher Goldstein.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience.” Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel: “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings . We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to . We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.” Destin Daniel Cretton: “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.”

