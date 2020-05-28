Hulu’s Tara Duncan Named President of Freeform

by | May 28, 2020 11:53 AM Pacific Time

Earlier today, Freeform announced they had named Tara Duncan as the new network President. Duncan will start in her new role this June succeeding Tom Acsheim who stepped down to pursue a different opportunity.

What’s happening:

  • Producer and entertainment executive Tara Duncan has joined Freeform and been named President of the network.
  • The announcement was today by Dana Walden, chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.
  • Duncan will oversee strategic planning, brand development, content strategy, original programming, production, scheduling, finance, research, marketing and communications.
  • Duncan will report to Walden and will start in the role on June 8.
  • Freeform’s former President, Tom Ascheim announced he was leaving the network this past April, surprising many with his decision.

About Tara Duncan:

  • Duncan joins the network from her overall deal at Hulu, where she has curated a strong slate of projects, including an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ acclaimed novel, The Other Black Girl, which she won with Temple Hill Entertainment in a highly competitive bidding war.
  • Before joining Hulu, she was a senior creative executive at Netflix overseeing the hit series Orange Is the New Black and Narcos.
  • During her time at Netflix she also helped launch series with directors Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, The Wachowskis and Justin Simien.
  • Prior to that, she produced the pilot Bosch, Amazon’s first drama series, and was a key creative executive at AMC.
  • Duncan is a founding member of Who’s In The Room, an executive mentorship program created to help diversify the executive and producer ranks in the industry.
  • She started her career at Section Eight, George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh’s production company.

What they’re saying:

  • Dana Walden, chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment: “Tara is an exceptionally skilled executive and a seasoned producer who is bringing a wealth of experience, across linear channels and streaming platforms, to her new role. Her background, great taste and reputation make her the perfect choice to lead Freeform and its original programming that entertains viewers across its linear channel and distribution on Hulu. Tara and I met for the first time a little over a year ago, and I was truly taken with her vision and understanding of the creative process. Getting her inside of Walt Disney Television has been a priority and I am thrilled she will be leading the formidable Freeform team.”
  • Tara Duncan: “The programming on Freeform makes me think, laugh and feel good at a time when being optimistic matters most. It is incredibly exciting to join the Freeform team and continue forging a path for fun, daring storytelling. I am especially grateful for Dana Walden’s leadership and Craig Erwich’s guidance, as well as Bea Springborn and a host of mentors and friends who have nurtured me to this next chapter in my career.”
 
 
