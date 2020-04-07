Freeform President Tom Ascheim Announces Departure from Network

Freeform’s Tom Ascheim is stepping down as president of the network and has announced he’s taken a new job that will start this summer.

What’s happening:

After seven years with ABC Family/Freeform, Ascheim is setting his sights elsewhere, which came as a shock to some. His contract with Disney was reaching renewal and it was expected that he’d sign for an extension with the company.

THR says according to inside sources, he already has a new position lined and will be announcing where he’s going shortly.

Ascheim remains with Freeform through June, starting his new job on July 1. At this time, no one has been named as his replacement.

Freeform did not offer any comments.

Ascheim at Freeform:

In 2013, Ascheim took over for Michael Riley bringing with him years of experience as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nickelodeon and CEO of Newsweek.

Ascheim was there to guide the network’s 2016 transition and rebranding from ABC Family to Freeform.

The new tone of the network embraced relevant topics and experiences for the young adults of today who are exploring for the first time identity, love and jobs.

They’ve since launched several acclaimed original series including: The Bold Type Grown-ish Good Trouble Everything's Gonna Be Okay Party of Five Siren

In 2018 he was passed over as head of ABC

Ascheim's memo to staff:

Dear Freeformers:

I have bittersweet news to share with all of you. After much agonized consideration, I’ve decided to accept a new job which I will be starting on July 1st. I promise to share all the details with you, hopefully in the very near future, just as soon as I am able. I will be here manning the Freeform ship through the end of June.

This was not an easy decision, most especially because of all of you. Together we have built a fantastic creature called Freeform, of which I will be forever proud. While I will be really sad not to see you every day (even when we are no longer huddling in place) I know that this team can weather anything. I also know this is a hard time in the world, and thus a difficult time for a transition but there is not a group about which I am more confident.

I want to thank Bob, Ben, Peter and Dana for giving me the chance to lead all of you and to transform the very successful ABC Family into what was at the time a risky proposition called Freeform. And look at us now. Your work — the shows, the brand, the oh so many insta posts, the incandescent casts, the extraordinary press, the experimental digital creations — have turned that risky proposition into a thriving brand and business. I could not be prouder of what you’ve pulled off and I’d like to think the world is a little better because of what we all have done and you will continue to do.

When we toast someone’s departure, I always say and mean, once a Freeformer, always a Freeformer. I hope you will afford me that same Freeform club membership and I will absolutely continue to think of all of you as my work family.

I’m at work — at least on Blue Jeans — until the end of June, so we will have plenty of time to talk. And you know you’re not shy, so come find me using whatever screen is handy.

All my best,

Tom