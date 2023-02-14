Writers Currently Working on Fourth “Spider-Man” Film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It seems Marvel is currently spinning a web for a fourth Spider-Man movie. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased a fourth outing for Tom Holland an company.

Marvel fans have been wondering about the next step for Spidey since Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters in late 2021.

The film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and still has some fans buzzing.

During an interview, Feige revealed that the next film in the franchise is currently being worked on: “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Feige did not specifically say what writers are working on the film, but Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have written each of the previous three films, so that would be a safe bet.

As for the story itself, Feige did not share any details at this time, though common speculation seems to point in the direction of symbiotes thanks to the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film.

film. In the comics, Peter Parker came in contact with a symbiote during the 1984-95 comic event “Secret Wars.” He then brought that suit home with him and it eventually became the villain/hero known as Venom.

Avengers: Secret Wars seems more likely to focus on the 2015 “Secret Wars” comic event, which involves a collision of the multiverse, but it seems possible the film would pull from both.

The introduction of Miles Morales is another possibility fans are hoping for.

Miles was hinted at in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Spidey met with Aaron Davis, played by Donald Glover, who mentioned his nephew.

Miles is also of course the focal point of the popular animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

and the upcoming . Of course, this is all speculation and all we know for sure at this time is that a fourth Spider-Man film is currently being written.