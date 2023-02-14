Writers Currently Working on Fourth “Spider-Man” Film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It seems Marvel is currently spinning a web for a fourth Spider-Man movie. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased a fourth outing for Tom Holland an company.

  • Marvel fans have been wondering about the next step for Spidey since Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters in late 2021.
  • The film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and still has some fans buzzing.
  • During an interview, Feige revealed that the next film in the franchise is currently being worked on:
    • “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”
  • Feige did not specifically say what writers are working on the film, but Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have written each of the previous three films, so that would be a safe bet.
  • As for the story itself, Feige did not share any details at this time, though common speculation seems to point in the direction of symbiotes thanks to the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film.
  • In the comics, Peter Parker came in contact with a symbiote during the 1984-95 comic event “Secret Wars.” He then brought that suit home with him and it eventually became the villain/hero known as Venom.
  • Avengers: Secret Wars seems more likely to focus on the 2015 “Secret Wars” comic event, which involves a collision of the multiverse, but it seems possible the film would pull from both.
  • The introduction of Miles Morales is another possibility fans are hoping for.
  • Miles was hinted at in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Spidey met with Aaron Davis, played by Donald Glover, who mentioned his nephew.
  • Miles is also of course the focal point of the popular animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
  • Of course, this is all speculation and all we know for sure at this time is that a fourth Spider-Man film is currently being written.