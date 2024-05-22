Rumor Becomes Reality; Marvel’s “Vision” Series Coming to Disney+ in 2026

According to Variety, Marvel has selected Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas to helm the new Vision series coming to Disney+ in 2026.
- It had been rumored for years, but now will become a reality as Vision will finally be getting its own Disney+ series set to be released in 2026.
- They have picked up executive producer Terry Matalas, known for Star Trek: Picard.
- Paul Bettany will return to the role, and Matalas will serve as showrunner.
- The Vision series will be Marvel's first live-action show picked up in almost two years.
- This will be Matalas’ first project with Disney+ and Marvel Studios.
- An earlier version of the Vision series had been in discussion with Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision creator), but Schaeffer moved onto a separate WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along, with Kathryn Hahn, which is set to premiere in September.
