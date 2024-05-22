Rumor Becomes Reality; Marvel’s “Vision” Series Coming to Disney+ in 2026

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

According to Variety, Marvel has selected Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas to helm the new Vision series coming to Disney+ in 2026.

What's Happening:

  • It had been rumored for years, but now will become a reality as Vision will finally be getting its own Disney+ series set to be released in 2026.
  • They have picked up executive producer Terry Matalas, known for Star Trek: Picard.
  • Paul Bettany will return to the role, and Matalas will serve as showrunner.
  • The Vision series will be Marvel's first live-action show picked up in almost two years.
  • This will be Matalas’ first project with Disney+ and Marvel Studios.
  • An earlier version of the Vision series had been in discussion with Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision creator), but Schaeffer moved onto a separate WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along, with Kathryn Hahn, which is set to premiere in September.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy