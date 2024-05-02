Paul Walter Hauser Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four”

Marvel continues to assemble their cast for their highly anticipated film The Fantastic Four. Paul Walter Hauser is the latest to join the cast of the new film, according to Deadline.

As the cast of The Fantastic Four continues to grow, Hauser has been added to the ranks in an unknown role. Hauser is known for his role in Apple's Black Bird, for which he earned Emmy, Critics Choice and Golden Globe wins.

He was also recently seen in Apple's comedy series The Afterparty. The actor also has quite a full slate ahead of him as he is landed starring roles in the untitled Naked Gun reboot as well as a biopic on iconic SNL cast member Chris Farley.

Hauser is also set to lend his voice to Pixar's Inside Out 2, in which he will voice Embarrassment, as well as another Apple original, The Instigators, which will see him star opposite Matt Damon. As for his role in The Fantastic Four, while we do not have any details at this time, one popular theory is that Hauser could portray the villainous Mole Man, who served as the primary antagonist in "Fantastic Four #1″ in 1961.

The Fantastic Four will finally bring Marvel's first family to the MCU, a moment fans have been looking forward to for some time. The Fantastic Four is set for release on July 25th, 2025.

About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: