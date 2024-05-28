Really? “Deadpool”??: A First-Time Viewing

I have never watched the Deadpool films prior to today. Maybe it’s because of my aversion to Ryan Reynolds or non-MCU superhero films, but in order to be ready for Deadpool & Wolverine this July, I decided to start the franchise. Going in, I wasn’t sure what my feelings on the film were going to be, even if I am…not necessarily excited, but intrigued by the MCU-entry. My goal when watching a film is never to go in yearning to hate a film, but my Letterboxd is proof that I have been betrayed many-a-time. (I’m looking at you, La Chimera. Ugh.)

At this point, everyone knows the Deadpool schtick. A “hard-R” superhero/antihero film from Marvel Comics. Starring Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, a hopeful cure for cancer turns him into a shriveled man who has the ability to heal himself from injury. The conceit makes sense, though on paper, sounds rather dull. Deadpool separates himself from the pack through fourth wall breaks, expletives galore, and enough blood to open a regional production of Sweeney Todd.

While watching the film, I couldn’t put my finger on my indifference. I usually love fourth wall, meta humor. All things considered, I still believe She Hulk: Attorney At Law is one of Marvel’s best for that reason. Yet, when trying to come to terms with my personal confusion on the film, Kyle Burbank helped me find the perfect word: immaturity.

Deadpool is immature. Not just because of the cursing and gore, as that isn’t a bad thing. Gore is fun! Swearing is silly! I’m all for it! However, the immaturity lies in the self-congratulatory nature of Deadpool as a character and as a film. With every long pause, drug reference, or to-camera insult of a character, the film thinks it is the funniest thing to ever be produced in the history of cinema. There’s a clear difference between comedy being delivered in the hopes it will make people laugh and comedy being delivered expected to make people laugh.

After watching the first film (which remains totally watchable), it weirdly reminded me of Meet the Robinsons, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2007 release. Both films frequently revert back to the mindset that “random” is a synonym for “good”. Throwing out a random joke or reference that doesn’t connect to the story doesn’t foster genuineness. The entirety of the Leslie Uggams character felt like this: blind woman who does cocaine can say wacky things just ‘cause.

With the first film now viewed, even with my trepidations (including the plot…I understand the fear of the torture and looking awful, but didn’t you choose to be cured of cancer to a certain degree), I’m curious to continue on. Will this “comedic mindset” fit within the MCU in a natural way? Time to boot up the sequel, I guess.